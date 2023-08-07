Former Gillette resident, LaVonne Susie Lee, 80, was called home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 18 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cody, Wyoming.
She was born April 17, 1943, in Fortuna, North Dakota to Helen (Hark) and E.E. Kaelberer, the second of four children: sister, Romell and brothers, Jerry and Bob.
LaVonne "Susie" dedicated her professional life to education serving as a teacher, principal, and reading facilitator before retiring in Omaha, Nebraska.
She was respected and admired by all who knew her, but her family and friends will remember her as a person who truly lived a selfless life, praying for those she loved and always putting their needs, dreams, and desires above her own. A role model, she lived a life of virtue and unwavering faith.
She is survived by her three children: Danny, Becky and David; five grandchildren; sister, Romell; brother, Jerry; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to: Christ the King Lutheran Preschool, c/o Stacey Grenz, 1207 Stampede Ave., Cody, WY 82414.
LaVonne was an incredible woman and friend. The world was a better place because of her…😢
My condolences to the family. I know how much she loved you.
