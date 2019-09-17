Curtis D. Bennett
Curtis D. Bennett, 77, of Lawrence, Kansas, and brother of a Gillette man, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Services were held Sept. 5.
Mr. Bennett served his country during the height of the Vietnam war in 1968 and was an ace F-4 jet pilot.
He was a standout football player in high school in St. Louis, Missouri, and at Long Beach City College in Long Beach, California.
He received an Associate of Arts degree from Long Beach City College and bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California State University in Long Beach, which taught him writing skills that he used to publish several books, many of them about his experiences in Vietnam.
He suffered from Agent Orange exposure he received in Vietnam that cost him 15 to 20 years of his life expectancy.
Mr. Bennett is survived by a son; two sisters; and two brothers, including Hugh Bennett of Gillette.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and one brother.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.