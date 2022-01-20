Larry Hartwell a beloved father, grandpa and son, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his children on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
He was born Feb. 18, 1953, in Pamona, California.
He was preceded in death by his father Milton Hartwell and by his mother Barbara Hartwell.
He is survived by his ex-spouse Janice Hartwell, his two children Brandon Hartwell and Kayla Hartwell-Fisher; and four grandchildren.
Mr. Hartwell fought hard to be alive and received his gift of life in 2007 with a heart transplant. Even through complications and hardship, his unique and loving personality always shone through.
He had a new perspective on life and what it meant and gained a love to give. Because of his opportunity to receive his new heart, he was a big supporter for organ donation. He was an advocate for Donor Alliance and donated often. He also participated in the annual Donor Dash in Casper every year with family and friends.
Mr. Hartwell also was known to bring bags of pet food to local pet shelters as well as donating frequently to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain area in Utah. He always helped whenever he could and wherever he could, living up to his last name by having a big heart.
Mr. Hartwell worked at the California Edison Co. in Hemet, California, then moved to Wyoming in 1996 where he later retired in the spring of 2020 from the Fremont County School District 25 in Riverton.
He also had a passion for camping and exploring new places. Some of Larry’s best memories were camping with life long friends, his children and taking his grandchildren on camping adventures. He also enjoyed exploring new ATV trails with his dog Daisy and friends, and tinkering in his shop.
His legacy will always be his great mixture of his fun, loving and witty personality. He had a love for learning and was always eager at every chance that presented itself with a new opportunity for him to learn something new.
Services will be determined at a later date. Donations can be made to some of his favorite charities in his name: Wyoming Donate Life donatelifewyoming.org; The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Intermountain Area rmhcslc.org; Donor advocacy and volunteering donoralliance.org; Donations are also appreciated for memorial expenses through the families donation page: https://gofund.me/c50577ca.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
