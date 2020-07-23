Cecil Van Patten, of Gillette died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home of a cardiac event.
A celebration of life will be at a later date because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He was born July 16, 1943, in Lander to Gilbert and Jane Ann Van Patten. The family lived on a ranch west of Casper. He graduated from Natrona County High School.
In September 1962, he married Judy (Bower) in Douglas and they lived in Casper.
Mr. Van Patten worked for Ma Bell in Casper, Sheridan and Gillette, and moved to Hulett to be the service manager in 1975. He retired from Ma Bell in 1984.
While in Hulett, he made many friends and joined the Masons, becoming a third degree. He also joined Eastern Star with his wife and drove the volunteer ambulance for many years.
Mr. and Mrs. Van Patten were very active in their children’s activities and later supported their grandchildren.
After leaving Hulett, he worked a year in southern California at a Marine base as an electrician. They moved back to Wyoming, where he worked at gas plants and became a superintendent for Elkhorn Construction, retiring in October 2010, just in time to go elk hunting for as long as he wanted.
He lived a full and happy life with no regrets or complaints. He cherished time spent with family and friends and loved going to Roughrider baseball games. Hunting and fishing were his lifelong passions.
His belief was if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything. He had a sense of humor under a rough exterior, a heart of gold and love for his family and extended family. He appreciated the last seven years with his medical family.
Mr. Van Patten is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy; daughters, Tracy and Angie; sons, Kelly and Gib; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
He also loved his buddy Tank.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother.
Mr. Van Patten will be missed by his family and friends.
Memorials may be made to benefit the Gillette Roughriders American Legion Post 42 baseball program.
Condolences may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
