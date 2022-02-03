An extraordinary life was extinguished Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
Floyd Norman Bulkley was born Jan. 9, 1952, in Buffalo, Wyoming, to LaVern and Norman Bulkley. After losing his father at an early age, Floyd was raised by his mother and stepfather, William Ritchie, on the banks of Rock Creek alongside his six siblings: Don, Norma Jean, Clarence, Dale, Linda and Janice.
Having taken to horseback as soon as he could walk, Floyd spent most of his youth trailing cows, breaking horses, stacking hay and taking care of chores on the family ranch. He was one of the lucky few who knew as a child exactly what he wanted to do with his life.
After graduating from Buffalo High School in 1970, he continued work as a ranch hand. In 1974, while working for Kendricks at the LX Bar, he met Dixie Rasmussen. Three months later, they married, and for the past 48 years Floyd and Dixie walked through the world hand in hand.
They raised their children, Christina and Casey, on a ranch near Arvada, then bought their current ranch on the Thunder Basin Grasslands near Bill, Wyoming, in 1994.
Always at peace in solitude, but happy to liven up the dance floors at Kearney, Leiter, Arvada or 4-G, Floyd was a man who embodied hard work, good humor, and devotion to his family. His children, and later, grandchildren, clamored for his company; even after a hard day’s work, he was willing to help build a fort and sleep on the floor. He was strong yet gentle, and those who knew him well considered themselves lucky to have him in their lives.
Floyd passed away Friday in Douglas, Wyoming, when pneumonia and COVID stole his breath. In the company of his wife and children, he earnestly stated, “It’s been a good ride.”
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dixie; children, Christina (John) Perry of Buffalo, Wyoming, and Casey (Melissa) Bulkley of Bill, Wyoming; grandchildren, Emma Ganné, Floyd Bulkley, Samuel Gaddy, Daisy Bulkley, Tripp Bulkley, and Chase Quinn; and siblings, Don Bulkley, Clarence Bulkley, Dale Bulkley, Linda Lulias and Janice Keffer.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo.
Donations in Floyd’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in care of the Harness Funeral Home, 351 N. Adams, Buffalo, WY 82834.
Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
