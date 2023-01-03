Deloris Huravitch, 88, of Gillette, died peacefully, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Crook County Hospital in Sundance.
Deloris was born June 14, 1934, in Williston, North Dakota, the daughter of Olaf and Hilda (Julson) Fugleberg.
She attended school in Williston and graduated Williston High School in 1953. Following graduation, she worked for a bakery.
She met and married Vernon Huravitch. During this marriage they had three children. They later divorced.
She then worked at J.C. Penney for a few years. Later she worked at American State Bank for 25 years from which she retired.
In 2001, she moved to Gillette to be closer to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as they all were the love of her life.
Deloris is survived by a sister, Betty Maltby of Rapid City, South Dakota; daughters, Kayla and Valerie; son, Darwin, all of Gillette; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Olive, Luella, Donna, and Edith; brothers, Kenneth, Harlan and Glenn; two great-grandchildren; two nieces; and three nephews.
Per Deloris’ wishes she was cremated and not to have a memorial service. She is greatly missed by all family and friends. Rest in that “big house above,” mom.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
