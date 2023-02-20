Roger Lewellen Lowry, 84, of Gillette, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Campbell County Health, while surrounded by family, after a brief battle with acute myeloblastic leukemia. His beloved wife, Grace, died three and a half hours before him.
Roger was born Dec. 7, 1938, to Raymond and Elnora (Kiser) Lowry at the Lowry homestead in Kiowa-Lyman, Nebraska. He attended school in Lyman, Nebraska.
After returning from the Marine Corps, he came home to Mitchell, Nebraska, working various jobs and riding saddle broncs in his free time.
On Oct. 18, 1962, Mr. Lowry married Judith “Judy” (Howe) Lowry. To this union, two daughters were born. They later divorced.
He began working campaigns for Great Western Sugar Factory in Mitchell, Nebraska. In 1974, he took a promotion, thus being transferred to Lovell, Wyoming. He was well liked by his crew and coworkers. He worked in the sugar beet factory industry for a total of 40 years.
Mr. Lowry married Grace (Schatz) Jackson Aug. 5, 1978, and to this union he gained a stepson, who he considered a son.
Mr. Lowry built his first two homes as a hobby and decided to start a small construction company, Lowry Builders. He built several residential homes, commercial businesses, shops, and did a few remodels.
He was a humble, kind, wise, and faithful man. He was a true cowboy that lived the cowboy life. Mr. Lowry was known for his storytelling and sense of humor. He never knew a stranger and made friends everywhere.
Mr. Lowry was very proud of his children and grandchildren, he considered them his greatest blessings. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Roger is survived by his sister, Ramona “Mona” Sinner; brother, Richard Lowry; daughters, Colleen Mesa of Gillette, and Christine Fourman of Mesquite, Nevada; stepson, David Jackson of Port Ludlow, Washington; five grandchildren; one step great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Lowry; parents; sister, Margaret “Marty” Hettinger; one niece; and one great-nephew.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. In lieu of flowers or monetary gifts, a donation to St. Jude’s Hospital would greatly be appreciated.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
