Lowell J. Lefler, 67, of Moorcroft passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, next to his sweetheart at his home.
Lowell was born Oct. 1, 1952, to Thomas Linton and Elizabeth Jensen Lefler in Woodland, Utah.
He married Jean Quigley on Aug. 16, 1974, in the Salt Lake Temple, and together they raised 11 children.
Everyone loved the spunk and fun that Lowell brought with him. It was no secret that he loved Jean more than life itself.
He did everything for his Savior and his family, as hard work and faith was what he lived his life by.
Lowell is survived by his wife, Jean Quigley Lefler; 11 children and their spouses: Porter, Beau (Amy), Misty Stewart (Josh), Tyrus (Jennifer), Regis (Crystal), Tamri Allen (Mark), Tisha (Nathanael) Finlay, Launi (Jared) Peterson, Mckay (Melissa), Sabey (Samuel) Boswell and Callum; 28 grandchildren; siblings, Ann (Douglas) Lefler Hafen, Aleen (Paul) Lefler Ure, Thomas J. (Laura) Lefler, Milo J. (Susanne) Lefler, Jann Lefler, Jean (Mark) Lefler Brady and Dean Hyrum (Suzanne) Lefler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David John Lefler (Debbie Shakespeare), and Beth Lefler Edwards (David).
A viewing took place at the Lefler home in Woodland, Utah, on Sunday.
Interment will be in the Woodland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at crandallfhevanston.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.