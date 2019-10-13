Kevin Roy McAulay
Kevin Roy McAulay, 62, of Pine Haven died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, from a four-wheeler accident.
He was born to Roy and Gertie McAulay on Aug. 13, 1957, and was raised on the family farm in Manitoba, Canada.
He graduated from high school in 1976, then left the farm and headed west to work in the oil field for Porta Test on offshore rigs.
Two years later, he was transferred to Evanston for a year, where he met his wife, Rose Mary Meek. They were married in Casper on July 24, 1981, and were blessed with a family of three children, Blair, Jesse and Charlene.
After 16 years working for Porta Test, Mr. McAulay went to work for Kerr McGee/Devon Energy and transferred to Gillette as the production superintendent of the Rocky Mountain Region.
He retired in 2017, then found his dream job as a greenskeeper at the Keyhole Country Club golf course in Pine Haven.
He loved curling and playing baseball as a young man in Canada. He coached Little League for seven years and was president of Casper Youth Baseball in Casper for many years.
He was a loving and devoted family man and enjoyed traveling to Arizona with his wife in the spring. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing and putzing in his man-room.
He fulfilled his dream of becoming a U.S. citizen on July 9, 2019, and was so proud to be an American.
He worked hard and played hard and always had a big smile. His heart was huge, and his life made a lasting impact on all who knew him.
He was “living the dream” and wanted everyone to have a “large time.” He is loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
Mr. McAulay is survived by his wife, Rose McAulay; children, Blair Meek, Jesse McAulay and Charlene McAulay; brother, Del McAulay; sister, Diane Proutt; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dennis.
A celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Keyhole Country Club in Pine Haven, 230 Pine Haven Road.
A memorial has been established.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
