Hilan Jones, 80, of Buffalo died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Johnson County Health Care Center in Buffalo.
A private family burial will be at a later date.
Donations in Mr. Jones’ memory may be made to the Veteran’s Home of Wyoming in care of the Harness Funeral Home, 351 N. Adams, Buffalo.
Mr. Jones was a U.S. Army Veteran.
