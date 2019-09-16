Edmund Sherman 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Edmund Sherman, 77, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are pending with Gillette Memorial Chapel. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News First lady visits Gillette school Thursday Game and Fish a potential partner in new visitors center 9 arrested over holiday weekend for drunken driving Community hope Broncos take late lead, watch Bears pull off 16-14 stunner Vapes spiked with illegal drugs show dark side of CBD craze After bankruptcy filing, Purdue Pharma may not be off hook As shock wears off, mental health concerns grow in Bahamas Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJennifer Lee KuntzAnother person charged in alleged assault, kidnappingOver the hump: Camels break 21-game losing streakCity looking at big decision for stretch of Gurley AvenueBlackjewel hints at possible recallLocal seniors voice concerns about Senior CenterWoman pleads guilty to conspiring to dispose of bodyOn the Contura carouselStephanie Ann DitsworthYou can't have kindness without 'KIDS' Images Videos CommentedPublic health bringing suicide prevention training to Gillette (2)Wyoming upsets Missouri 37-31 behind Chambers, Valladay (1)Year 3 since the split: How are the numbers? (1)Judge approves sale of Cloud Peak mines to NTEC (1)Money for sports and not school safety? (1)Should tornado sirens be activated to warn people of severe storms like Sunday’s? (1)LeRoy Lars Nelson Sr. (1)Gillette Cross-country teams run on Casper Mountain (1)Gillette College men's soccer features six locals on the roster (1)Arming staff puts children, teachers at risk (1) Latest e-Edition Gillette News Record To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses News Record 1201 W. Second St., Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-9306 Currently Open Website CAM-PLEX 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-0552 Currently Open Website CBH Co-op Country Store 1206 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-4468 CORE 307 Orthopedic & Spine Physical Therapy 548 Running W Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-9444 Currently Open Website Momentum Physical Therapy 305 W. Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY 82718 307-696-6045 Currently Open Website Pat Avery Real Estate 400 S Kendrick Ave. Suite 301, Gillette, WY 82716 307-686-0856 Currently Open Website Campbell County Recreation Center Wright Wyoming 250 Shoshone Ave, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-8527 Currently Open Website Events Gillette Reproductive Health 1304 W. 4th Street, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-8110 Currently Open Website 307 Realty Team 39 Town Center Dr., Suite 100, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-8307 Currently Open Website Ads Campbell County Fair 1625 Reata Dr, Gillette, WY 82718 307-687-0200 Website Camel Country Clinic 1206 W 4th St Ste 2, Gillette, WY 82716 307-685-3733 Find a local business Top Newspaper Ads Bobcat Shop Service Manager Wanted N.E.W. Boces Residential Child Care Assistants N.E.W. Boces Special Programs Teacher Assistant Tower West Best Western Bulletin
