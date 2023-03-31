Billy Brown, 53, of Gillette, died Friday, March 24, 2023, in Buffalo, Wyoming.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Isaac Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends is from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 21 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
William M. Brown, known to his family and friends as Billy, was born April 27, 1969, in Helena, Montana. He was raised in Campbell County, where he went to school and graduated from Campbell County High School.
He furthered his education at WyoTech. After graduating from WyoTech, he came home and went to work for Stockmens Motor as a body tech. He later went to work for Crown Carbon Products and Services which is now called Colonial Group Inc. He was going on his 16th year with the company and worked his way to a supervisor position. He enjoyed his job very much.
If you ever had the chance to meet or know Billy, you would remember his infectious smile, kind heart, and gentle soul. He touched so many lives with his generosity and his giving spirit. He didn't have a mean bone in his body, and no one was a stranger to him.
Billy enjoyed spending his free time at Lake DeSmet boating, relaxing, cooking for his family and close friends: Joe Sarno, Trent Bradley, and anyone else he could convince to spend time at the lake with him. He enjoyed riding his Indian motorcycle, which was his prized possession.
Billy was able to fulfill one of his lifelong dreams by taking a vacation to Hawaii and was looking forward to planning another vacation to the tropics.
Billy will be lovingly missed by his mother, Betty Brown, and her special friend, Randy Hayden; brother, Paul Brown; grandmother, Vera Brown; aunt, Joyce (Albert) Bell; uncle, Rex (Kathy) Brown; aunt, Grace Ward; niece, Rayne Brown; nephews, Darwin Brown and Tucker Brown; as well as many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Brown Jr.; brother, Michial Brown; grandfather, Donald Brown Sr.; maternal grandparents, Charles and Mary Foster; cousins, Joe Brown, Gary Bell, Brad Ward, and Jim Baragar; aunts and uncles, Jim Ward, William (Dorothy) Walling, Duane (Neva) Oedekoven, and Jonni Brown; as well as several great aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his special companions, Mater and Marly who we all know couldn't wait to see him.
A memorial is set up to benefit Mikesell-Potts Recreation Area at Lake DeSmet, and donations can be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Memories and condolences can be shared via the internet at gillettememorialchapel.com.
Things we can all learn from Billy: Smile, be kind, take care of your mom, spend time with your friends, and there is never a bad day at the lake.
