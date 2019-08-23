Robert Lee ‘Bob’ Devers
Former Gillette resident Robert Lee “Bob” Devers, 71, of Brighton, Colorado, died Friday, April 19, 2019, in hospice care at Avamere Transitional Care and Rehabilitation in Brighton.
He will be remembered for his sense of humor, incorrigible orneriness and feisty, yet compassionate, nature.
He was a scholar of life, an avid reader, loved Westerns and cats and was a connoisseur of music.
Mr. Devers is survived by daughters, Shelly Branan and Kimberly Halbert; stepchildren, Christina Linn, Gabrielle Becker and Shannon Cisneros; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Yarnell of Gillette; brother, Stephen Devers; and several nieces and nephews.
A private gathering will be at a later date.
Send condolences and stories to Devers85@yahoo.com or attach them to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
