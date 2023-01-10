Naomi Louise Chambers, 68, of Gillette, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Saint Vincent Hospital in Billings, Montana, surrounded by her family, from complications of diabetes.
Naomi was born March 30, 1954, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, to Leeland and Doris Rubesh.
She graduated high school in 1972 in Miles City, Montana, then relocated to Gillette in 1976.
Mrs. Chambers was an artist and owned the Prairie Rose on Gillette Ave. for a number of years, and later opened the Artist Connection.
Naomi is survived by her husband, Gary Chambers; children, Rory Wallett, Melisa Moore, and Gary William Chambers; brother, Lee Rubesh; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
