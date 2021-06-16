In Loving Memory of Sheila Kay Osborne.
Born Jan. 2, 1968; at rest Dec. 10, 2020.
Celebration of life is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at The Landing New Life Church, 1000 Comanche Ave. in Gillette.
We hope that you will join us in this celebration of her life.
Sheila leaves behind her husband Jerry; mother Charlotte; two children, Brandon and Cameron; and brother Shawn and family.
Her bright smile and contagious laugh will be missed by all.
This paid announcement was provided by family.
