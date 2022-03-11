Jason Alan Kannegieter, 60, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. He left this world with his beloved wife and daughter by his side at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming.
Memorial services begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 14 at New Life Church. Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, March 13 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Jason was born Feb. 25, 1962, to Lawrence and Mavis Kannegieter in Brookings, South Dakota. He attended elementary school in Estelline, South Dakota until second grade and then attended school in Canby, Minnesota through eighth grade.
In 1976, his family moved from their family farm to Gillette. He attended Twin Spruce Junior High School and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1980. He worked for Dry Fork Station in high school hanging sheet metal in the evenings and worked on Paul Rourke’s ranch as well.
Jason met the love of his life, Teresa Stump in 1979 and they were later married on Feb. 27, 1982, in Gillette.
Jason worked for National Productions Systems and was soon transferred to Watford City, North Dakota, where they had their daughter, Desiree in August 1984. They were transferred to Roosevelt, Utah, where Jason managed National Oilwell for five years and the company was later bought out by Trico Industries. He requested to be transferred to Gillette to be closer to family.
He worked for Trico Industries for about a year before starting at Craig’s Pump and Engine Service. Jason then decided to take a leap of faith and ventured out on his own and started Pump Sales & Service where shortly after, his father-in-law moved back to join as his business partner. The two ran a very successful oilfield and coal bed methane service company with many great employees over the years and went on to sell the company about 13 years later.
Jason bought back in to the new company; Fluid Compressor Partners later known as Flogistix. He then went to work for Ballard Petroleum for a while before deciding to retire from the oilfield industry.
Jason loved all things farming and was often found taking his vacations to help family or close friends run equipment each year for harvest. His love for farming eventually led him to start Ag Sales & Service in 2018 where he did custom farming for the Gillette and western South Dakota areas. He enjoyed working with ranchers and farmers all over and never considered it a job, but instead, his passion.
He was a family man and his mission was to work hard to make the best life possible for his wife and daughter. Jason loved Jesus Christ, was strong in his faith and a God-fearing man who loved his church family and could often be found serving in church on Sundays and involved in life groups over the years.
Jason is survived by his wife of 40 years, Teresa Kannegieter of Gillette; daughter, Desiree Kannegieter of Gillette; parents, Lawrence and Mavis Kannegieter of Gillette; sister, Sheryl (Mark) Bittner of Fargo, North Dakota; brother, Todd (Shelley) Kannegieter of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Janell (Tony) Holden of Gillette; one granddaughter, Payson Bailey of Gillette; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jason will be greatly missed by anyone who had the chance to know him; however, we rejoice in the fact that he is no longer suffering and back in the arms of the Lord.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.