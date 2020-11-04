Jeff Dale Workman, 63, of Moorcroft died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, with his family by his side.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the Moorcroft Town Center Gymnasium with a graveside service to follow at the Moorcroft Cemetery.
He was born Nov. 9, 1956, to Dale and Luella (Ames) Workman in Salt Lake City, Utah, the fifth of seven children born to Dale and Ella.
He spent his childhood growing up in Duchesne, Utah, where he spent every moment fishing, hunting, arrowhead hunting and swimming. His school day was just the beginning of his socializing, as he would spend every moment with his friends and family until the sun went down and beyond.
His youth growing up in Duchesne was full of cherished stories and friendships that carried throughout his life. As he entered high school, he worked in the Texaco station in Duchesne with his dad and spent his evenings driving his Blazer and chasing his high school sweetheart, Mary Borthwick.
After graduation, they married Nov. 29, 1975, and moved to Moorcroft, where he worked in the oil field for about a year before going to work at Belle Ayre mine as a mechanic. He worked at the mine for more than 25 years, where he developed many great friendships that lasted until his death.
Pursuing a passion, the couple took a leap of faith in 2001 when they started their own business, Flowtech Fueling Systems. Over the next 20 years, he developed numerous patents and partnerships to create a booming business not only in the Powder River Basin mines, but nationwide and worldwide.
Mr. and Mrs. Workman were blessed with three children. Sara was born in 1978, followed by Lori in 1979 and Ashley in 1988. All three girls were raised and graduated from Moorcroft High School.
They were even more blessed to have nine grandchildren, with whom they spent much time at the lake, riding four-wheelers and spending time at their home near Devils Tower.
Family was always a huge priority, and they spent a lot of time visiting family and friends in Utah and Wyoming over the years.
When not working, Mr. Workman’s love for the outdoors continued throughout his life. He enjoyed hunting and camping in the Big Horns and Sand Creek, fishing and boating on Keyhole, hunting for arrowheads and shooting his collection of guns. The pride and joy of his collection was his buffalo rifle that he loved to not only shoot, but also to learn and talk about to anyone.
Mr. Workman is survived by his wife, Mary of Devils Tower; daughters, Sara (JB) King of Moorcroft, Lori (Jim) Lyons of Lusk and Ashley (Sean) Sproul of Sundance; nine grandchildren; siblings, Chella (Gerald) Wilkerson, Dan (Jeannie) Workman, Gary Workman, Luanne (Steve) Fowles, Ronna (Kirk) Vandever and Kevin (Angella) Workman; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Ella Workman.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
