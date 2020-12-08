Former Gillette resident, Glenn R. Jilek, 77, of Lake Havasu, Arizona, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, after a courageous battle with ongoing health issues.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Glenn was born Sept. 6, 1943, in Mobridge, South Dakota, to George and Myrtle Jilek. He spent his childhood on their farm north of Glenham, South Dakota.
On Feb. 14, 1963, he married his best friend and the love of his life, Judy R. Merkel in Mobridge. They had two children, Todd and Tami, whom he loved with his whole heart.
In the early '80s, the family moved to Gillette and they formed DirtWorks, dealing with blended topsoil, excavation, servicing golf courses with PGA sand. He was also employed at Arch Coal until retirement.
Glenn enjoyed any time spent with family and friends, whether it be at home, Keyhole, RVing, Lake Havasu or anywhere there were cards and dice.
No one was a stranger to Glenn. He was one-of-a-kind, a hard worker, compassionate, fun-loving and genuine.
His grin and chuckle will never be forgotten and he will forever be missed by family and friends.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy; son, Todd; daughter, Tami (Jerry) Greff; granddaughters, Jessi (Nick) Foss and Jaxin Greff; grandsons, Cody Jilek and Jace Greff; great-granddaughters, Kylee Bryant and Kessa Foss; great-grandsons, Kayden Bryant and Dalton Jilek; sister, Maryann Chasteen; sisters-in-laws, Judy Merkel; Sheri (Wayne) Larson and Eldonna McArthur; brother-in-law, Ben Merkel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
