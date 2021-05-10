Mary Jill Daly, 71, of Laramie passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, May 5, 2021.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Church of Christ in Laramie. Graveside services begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette.
Mary Jill Daly was born Jan. 16, 1950, in Gillette to James R. and Elizabeth Kerns Daly.
Jill spent her school years through eighth grade at Rawhide School near the Daly Ranch, where she and her brother, John, lived with their parents. Sister, Peggy, completed the family a few years later.
Jill participated in 4-H, Job’s Daughters and was active in many clubs while attending Campbell County High School, graduating in 1968.
Jill continued her education at York College in York, Nebraska, and a cooking school in Ottumwa, Iowa. This training led her to a job in the food service department at a hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.
In 1972, Jill moved to Laramie, where she worked for food service with the University of Wyoming.
Jill was diagnosed with kidney disease in 1976 and went on home dialysis in 1980, as there were only a few hospital renal units in the state at that time. While on home dialysis, she wrote two cookbooks from favorite recipes of family and friends, donating all proceeds to the Kidney Foundation.
In 1988, Jill received the loving gift of a donor kidney, which gave her freedom from the dialysis machine, allowing her to travel, which she truly enjoyed. This also made possible visits with family and friends for holidays, celebrations, reunions and retreats.
Jill was a longtime member of Laramie Church of Christ, P.E.O. Chapter AX, Albany County Cattlewomen, a frequent participant at the Epson Senior Center and volunteer at Ivenson Memorial Hospital.
She was surrounded and loved by people from these organizations who were her Laramie “family.” She also enjoyed taking photos, scrapbooking, cooking, reading, watching football, writing letters, sending cards for special occasions, visiting with friends and family, and always with an upbeat, positive attitude!
Jill’s greatest joy, however, was her family, especially her niece, nephews and their families!
Jill will be missed by her brother, John (Sandy) Daly; sister, Peg (Larry) Smith; nephews, Brent (Irene) Daly, Tad (Traci) Daly, Cameron (Nicole) Smith and Kellen (Kalle) Smith, all of Gillette, Keaton Smith of Fort Collins, Colorado; and niece, Jamie (Albert) Lin of Oakland California.
In addition, she is fondly remembered by six great-nieces; five great-nephews; numerous cousins; two aunts; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother; grandparents, James H. and Meta Daly, and John and Harriet Kerns; aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Jill’s memory to P.E.O. Chapter AX (directed for scholarships for women), Campbell County Rockpile Museum or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home, 2133 Rainbow Ave., Laramie, WY 82070.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
