Shaun Patrick Wolfe
Shaun Patrick Wolfe, 39, of Rozet died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home of unknown causes.
Graveside services begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Rozet Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Morrison of the Church at the Barn officiating.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
He was born March 28, 1981, in Sheridan to John and Candy Wolfe of Rozet.
He graduated from Moorcroft High School in 1999.
Mr. Wolfe was talented in many ways and loved to tear things apart and eventually put them back together.
He loved to fish and hunt and spend time with his family and friends.
Mr. Wolfe is survived by his parents, John and Candy Wolfe; daughter, Tayler; brothers, Cory and Jason Wolfe; and aunts, uncles, niece, nephews and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Sara; grandparents, Hank and Lyla Sullivan; grandfather, Sam Wolfe; and one aunt.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Shaun’s name to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
