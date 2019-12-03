Robert Palmer: Mass of Christian burial for Robert Palmer begins at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Gillette, with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, it was hiss wish to have donations made to Saint Augustine High School in San Diego, California.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to this service time at gillettenewsrecord.com.
