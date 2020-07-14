Donny N. York
Donny N. York, 86, of Sundance died Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Sundance Long Term Care Center.
He was born in Lost Springs area in a little cabin. He was a cowboy around that area until he joined the U.S. Army and went to Germany.
He was a lifetime resident of Campbell County, where he and his uncle Robert started York Ranch north of Rozet in 1950.
The ranch and his many friends were his life. He loved them all.
He was fun, loving and active in the community.
No services are planned and his wishes were to leave his ashes at York Ranch or to be buried at Rozet Cemetery with all his friends.
Condolences may be expressed at gillettenewsrecord.com.
