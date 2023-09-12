Colleen Gohner VanSickle, 63, of Gillette, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette, after battling cancer.
Services begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Mount Pisgah Cemetery at Inspiration Garden in Gillette.
Colleen was born Jan. 2, 1960, in Billings, Montana, to Emanual Gohner and Artina Diede Gohner. After their last son, Gary, was born in 1943, 17 years later Colleen was a bit of a surprise pregnancy. Colleen was the fourth born to Emanuel and Artina after Curtis, Allen, and Gary. Colleen’s younger sister Cathy followed in 1961.
Colleen graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1978. In 1980, Colleen had her first child, Steven, and then in 1984, her daughter Jennifer.
In 1989 Colleen married Jace VonOlnhausen and they lived on a ranch in Big Timber, Montana, where they raised Steven and Jennifer. Colleen enjoyed living in the mountains, hunting, fishing, and spending time with her family. In 1999, they moved to Wyoming and would divorce in 2002.
In 2014, Colleen met Gary VanSickle and they married Feb. 12, 2015, in Billings, Montana. Gary meant the world to Colleen, and they tried to go camping as much as possible. Colleen also enjoyed going with Gary to Sturgis to cheer him on at his drag races.
Over the years Colleen worked at many grocery stores. She started at the IGA in Big Timber, Montana, where she worked while Steven and Jennifer were in school. Colleen worked the longest at Albertsons in Billings, Montana, and Gillette.
Colleen is survived by her husband, Gary VanSickle; son, Steven (Jessie) Myers of Lewistown, Montana; daughter, Jennifer Myers of Gillette; sister, Cathy Leary of Bozeman, Montana; nieces, Jessica (Brett) Reyes of Buena Park, California, and Erika Haight of Roundup, Montana; grandsons, Axel Myers and Kallen Myers; and her beloved fur babies, Gizmo and Jewel.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Emanuel and Artina; and her three brothers, Curtis, Allen and Gary.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
