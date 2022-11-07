James Ray Pope, 78, of Gillette, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by his wife, sons and daughter.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at Living Rock Church, 2801 Antler Rd. in Gillette.
James was born Aug. 15, 1944, in Strong City, Kansas, to Clyve and Jewel Pope. He had one brother and two sisters and the family lived in Madison, Kansas.
After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. After completion of training as an air traffic controller he was stationed in Germany.
Upon his return to the states, Mr. Pope met his wife Karen and they were married July 8, 1970. After marriage they moved to Texas. In 1978 the family went on vacation to Wyoming and upon returning to Texas, they packed up and moved to Wyoming.
Mr. Pope worked the oil and gas industry as a roughneck and worked his way up to drilling consultant.
He started a business in Buffalo, Wyoming in 1986 and about that same time he started preaching in Biddle, Montana as a missionary. In 1988 he moved his business to Gillette and began remote classes to become an ordained minister and received his license in 1998. He continued to tend his flock in Biddle until 2010 when he retired after a total of 24 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Judy O’Brian and Leona “Kathy” Whisenhunt.
Jim is survived by his wife, Karen Pope; children, Mike, Steve and Christina; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
