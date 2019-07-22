Roland W. Essig, of Bismarck, North Dakota, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Dominion, Bismarck.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bismarck Funeral Home at Highway 83 North and Calgary Avenue in Bismarck with a prayer service to follow at 7 p.m.
Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bethel Lutheran Church, 615 Turnpike Ave., in Bismarck with the Rev. Lester Wolfgram officiating.
Burial is at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.
Roland was born Aug. 20, 1926, to Walter and Ida (Widmer) Essig, in rural Lehr, North Dakota.
He attended rural grade school and graduated from Lehr High School in 1943.
Upon graduation he worked the family farm until he was drafted into the U.S. Army/Air Force Military serving overseas as a teletype operator in World War II in the South Pacific and Japan. He was honorably discharged.
In 1960, he became a rural mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, serving the Fredonia, Monango and Ellendale, North Dakota, areas until his retirement in 1992.
He married Adeline Fiechtner Oct. 13, 1950, and together they had three children, Dennis D. Essig, Cynthia J. Korthaus and Colleen F. McCabe.
He was an avid camper and fisherman, crossword, jigsaw and sudoku puzzler, and awesome father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Roland is survived by his wife, Adeline Essig of Bismarck; brother, Clinton Essig of Wishek, North Dakota; sister, Marline (Ulmer) Brintnall of Corvallis, Montana; children, Dennis D. Essig of Cloquet, Minnesota, Cynthia J. (Dennis) Korthaus and Colleen F. (Rick) McCabe, both of Gillette; grandchildren, Rheanna M. (Evan) Kust of Thornton, Colorado, Meghan E. (Josh Wassmann) Korthaus and Alexandra N. (RJ) Thomas, both of Gillette; great-grandchildren, Fynn C. Wassmann, Emma J. Kust, Kinley J. Thomas, Bennett R. Kust, and Avery M. Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ida Essig; and sisters, Ella (Krueger) Dudgeon and Florence Krause.
In lieu of plants and flowers, the family would like memorials to go to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Those wishing to sign the online register book or leave a message of condolence please go to bismarckfuneralhome.com.
