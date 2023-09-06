Charlene Olivia Fasching, 66, departed this earth Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, after a short, but courageous battle against multiple myeloma cancer.
A celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Silha Funeral Home in Beach with Celebrant Heidi Carney officiating.
Charlene was born July 25, 1957, in Beach, North Dakota, the daughter of Daniel P. and Helen G. (Cason) Bohn.
At the age of two, Charlene moved to Wisconsin. She graduated from Edgerton High School in 1975.
In 1977, Charlene married Larry A. Slater and from this union, Samantha (1978), Laura (1979), Jeremiah (1981), and Sarah (1984) were born. In 1988, the family made their home in Sentinel Butte, North Dakota.
Charlene met the love of her life, Joel Fasching on New Year’s Eve 1994, and they later married on April 21, 2011, in Gillette. The two loved traveling together, spending time with family and friends, golfing, home remodeling, and spoiling their grandchildren and pets.
Charlene was the fourth of ten children and at an early age, she learned to help cook for the family. She carried her passion for cooking throughout her life; from preparing meals for her family and friends to a long career in food service.
She worked at multiple restaurants in Wisconsin, before moving back to Beach. In 1981, Charlene started as a line cook at Skelly’s Truck Stop and worked her way into the general manager position at the Flying J Restaurant.
She started a new business venture in 2003, when opening the Pheasant Country Golf Course restaurant in South Heart, North Dakota. She later moved to Gillette in 2008 and worked as a sous-chef at The Prime Rib Restaurant & Wine Cellar.
Charlene moved back home in 2012 and managed Hot Stuff Pizza in Beach. She ended her career as an Auxiliary Services Specialist at Home on the Range. Charlene was proud to receive awards for her chocolate cake and chili. Charlene will always be remembered for her delicious food and hospitality by all who knew her.
Charlene was a board member of the Sentinel Butte City Council and Beach Credit Union. She was also a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Unit 42 and Windriders of the American Legion Post #42.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed playing Bunco with friends and golfing in the South Heart Ladies League. She was very proud of her hole-in-one!
Charlene will be missed by her husband, Joel Fasching, and their pets of Sentinel Butte; children, Samantha (Scott) Granat of Gillette, Laura (Chris) Kelly of Pierre, South Dakota, Jeremiah (Ericka Bjornson) Slater of Dickinson, North Dakota, and Sarah (Jesse) Gunkel of Golva, North Dakota; grandchildren, Cassidy, Oliver, Liam, Griffin, Allison, Eric, Slater, Sophia, Ozwald, Bodie, Henry and a granddaughter due in November; siblings, Michaelene (Ken) Johnson, Daniel Bohn, Jr., Marica (Joe) Holp, Paul Bohn, Mary (Scott) Gouker, and Patricia (Terry) Hamlet; brothers-in-law, Kirk (Beth) Demmon, Alvin, Jr. (Lois) Fasching, Jan (Rayette) Fasching; sister-in-law, Jeanette Kramer; along with many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Charlene was preceded by her parents; sister, Danette Demmon; brothers, Roger Bohn and Andrew Bohn; sisters-in-law, Judi Wuitschick, Joan Olander, and Marilyn Bohn; and brothers-in-law, John Fasching and James Fasching.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Beach.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: silhafuneralhomes.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
