Jerry Schwartz, 73, of Gillette passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.
Jerry was born July 18, 1947, in Waterloo, Iowa. At the young age of 10, he went to work at his family’s construction business.
After graduation, he moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he met the love of his life, Sharon, in 1965. They were married Dec. 30, 1966.
Shortly before their marriage, Jerry was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he honorably served for two years. Soon after his honorable discharge, they welcomed their son, Blair. In 1970, they welcomed their daughter, Michelle.
Jerry continued to work in construction in Minneapolis. He later left construction and started his 40-year career as a foreman in the lumber industry.
After retirement, Jerry stayed home and assisted Sharon in caring for numerous individuals with special needs.
Jerry was known by many as a very hardworking man. He also was known as a proud man. He taught his children to work hard and provide for their families. Jerry was very proud of his family.
He was a very honest and a blunt person to a fault. Jerry was a loving, caring family man.
Jerry is survived by the love of his life and best friend, Sharon Schwartz; children, Blair (Becca) Schwartz and Michelle (Rick) Schreiber; grandchildren, Christopher Schwartz, Tyler Chaney, Brandon Schreiber and Mikayla Kinsinger; great-grandchildren, Flynn and Florence Schwartz; and mother-in-law, Wanda Heining.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Martin Heining; sister, Linda Davis; and his grandson, Tristan Schomer.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
