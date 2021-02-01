William Charles “Chuck” Laughlin, 79, of Gillette passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, with his family in Peoria, Arizona.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
He was born Sept. 24, 1941, in Wilton, North Dakota, a son of the late Michael and Olga (Sawicki) Laughlin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cecelia “Sue” Elizabeth Laughlin; and son, Shane Michael Laughlin.
Chuck is survived by his daughter, Sherri Laughlin; sons, Sheldon Laughlin and Bill (Robyn) Laughlin; and grandchildren, Jade Small, Sheree Small, Aaliyah Laughlin and Tristan Laughlin.
He also leaves other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.