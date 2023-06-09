Nancy Elaine Morgan, 79, of Gillette, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at her home.
A graveside service begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Greenwood Cemetery in Upton.
Nancy was born on July 9, 1943, in Newcastle to Peter and Edith Kudlock. She grew up on a ranch outside of Newcastle close to Four Corners, Wyoming. She attended a country school until the eighth grade, then finished high school at Newcastle.
During high school, she worked as a car hop where she met her future husband, Kent Morgan. While dating, they frequented the Roundhouse and other popular dance halls. After graduating high school in 1960, she attended a business college in Rapid City.
Nancy married Kent on New Year’s Eve in 1962 in Sturgis, South Dakota. They moved to Spearfish, South Dakota, where Kent finished his teaching certificate. Their first child, Craig, was born in 1963 followed by Brenda in 1964. After Brenda was born, they moved to Upton for Kent’s teaching job, and remained there until 1982.
In 1982, they moved to Gillette where they were part owners of Mountain Mud Haulers Inc. While living in Upton, Nancy was the school secretary for a few years before working at VanLoans until Mountain Mud Haulers was started in 1978. Around 1993, Kent and Nancy decided to join Craig in Hawaii, where they opened a store in the Westin Hotel, Maui. While there, Nancy also worked in a clothing store which she enjoyed. Nancy truly loved living in Hawaii.
They moved back to Gillette a few years later and continued to operate Mountain Mud until 2008, when they sold the business but kept the warehouses that they rent to this day.
Nancy loved to work in her yard and it showed, with spectacular roses and other plants. Nancy also liked to play cards. She taught her kids how to play rummy when they were very young but refused to let anyone win, even if they were too little to hold all of the cards. As the years went by, the grandkids and great-grandkids joined in on the fun. Douglas likes to brag about his rummy victories over grandma, which includes an infamous game that resulted in the scorecard being framed.
In addition to playing cards with the family, Nancy also enjoyed watching her grandkids’ sporting events.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Kent Morgan; and their children, Craig Morgan of Makawao, Hawaii, and Brenda (Dustin) Upton of Gillette; grandchildren, Douglas (Jessica) Watt of Denver, Colorado, Bryan (Carlos) Watt of Washington D.C., Jason (Lindy) Watt of Gillette, Brittany Morgan and Courtney Morgan, both of Lahaina, Hawaii, and stepgrandson, Dalton (Sarah) Williams-Upton of Gillette; eight great-grandchildren, Charli Watt, Tatum Watt, Tinley Watt, Ripp Watt, Stella Watt, Scarlett Watt, Julian Morgan-Keahi and Brighton Morgan-Keahi.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Edith and Peter Kudlock; brother, Phillip Kudlock, and sister-in-law, Tootie Kudlock.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
