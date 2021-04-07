Judie Charlene Krenning Howe, 71, of Gillette left this world peacefully on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Judie was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Judie was the 11th of 19 children born to Carl and Amelia (Weber) Krenning on Aug. 8, 1949, in Worland and was the first of her siblings to be born in a hospital.
She graduated from Cody High School in 1969. In May 1971, she married Eddie (Ed) Howe in Cody. While they made their life in Cody she worked at the Husky Refinery.
They welcomed their first son, Jeffrey Carl, on Dec. 31, 1973, and their second son, Christopher Ernest was born Aug. 15, 1977.
In 1979, Ed’s work took them to Aztec, New Mexico. Kyle Todd, their third son, was born July 7, 1981. Shortly after his birth, Ed and Judie moved to Gillette.
During their years in Gillette she operated an in-home day care, worked for Dr. Otis Clements, Gillette Optometric, Campbell County WIC and Campbell County Public Health.
Judie retired in October 2016, although they couldn’t keep her away. She could often be seen there on shot clinic days helping out.
Many would say that there wasn’t anything Judie was more proud of than her three sons, which was true until her grandchildren were born.
Judie loved her grandson, Patrick, and cheered him on regularly as he competed in Special Olympics. She often traveled to Florida to visit her grandson, Steele, and granddaughter, Pierce, and to New Hampshire to visit her youngest grandson, Vance.
Judie’s favorite time of year was any holiday. She loved decorating her home and took great pride making sure it was welcoming and festive for each holiday, especially the front yard for everyone to enjoy.
Judie also enjoyed baking and cooking, and her friends and family could always count on her for a homemade sweet treat.
She was an avid traveler and had traveled the country coast to coast, from Hawaii to cruising the seas, and her favorite destination was always Cody.
Judie is survived by her children, Jeff (Jami) of Gillette, Chris (Melissa) of Winter Park, Florida, and Kyle of Nashua, New Hampshire; grandchildren, Patrick Howe of Gillette, Steele and Piece Howe of Winter Park and Vance Howe of Nashua; dogs, Jasmine and Cooper; siblings, Betty Singley of Little Rock, Arkansas, Shirley Hodsen of Cody, Mary Jane (Tom) Saunders of Akron, Ohio, Patty Krenning of Cody, Sandie Jones of Cody, Vickie Ross of Cheyenne, Carl (Sandie) Krenning Jr. of Camrose, Alberta Canada, Karen Gimmeson of Billings, Montana, Ronnie (Mary Lee) Krenning of Belfry, Montana, Jack Krenning of Powell, Sally Henderson of Cody, Steve Krenning of Cody, Debbie (Gene) Gibson of Bozeman, Montana, Doug Krenning of Cody and Sheila Wolf of Roy, Utah.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband, Eddie Howe; parents, Carl and Millie Krenning; and brothers, Mike, Terry and Jerry.
In lieu of flowers, a display at the Campbell County Festival of Lights will be sponsored in memory of Judie.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
