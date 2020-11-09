Fred “Freddy” Schon Jr., 62, of Gillette died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette with his wife at his side after a long battle with multiple diagnoses.
A celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Walker Funeral Home with Alicia Mattheson officiating.
He graduated from Thermopolis and attended Casper College.
He finished his career at Anadarko, then retired and managed property for the rest of his life.
Mr. Schon is survived by his wife, Dawn Schon of Wright; mother, JoAnn Cozzens of Lovell; dad, Fred Schon Sr. of Sundance; sister, Cindy McCament of Powell; stepdaughters, Amber McIntosh, Crimson Scherer and Brittany Spurgeon; and many grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his only child, Matthew Schon; and one nephew.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
