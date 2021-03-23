Carol Speidel, 77, of Moorcroft died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Crook County Memorial Hospital in Sundance.
She was born Feb. 2, 1944, to Edwin and Gertie Rueb in Long Lake, South Dakota.
She graduated from Leola High School and later worked in a neighboring hospital.
In June 1965, she married Gordon Speidel, and to this union two daughters were born.
Mrs. Speidel enjoyed bowling, but mostly she loved to cook and bake for her family. She also was active in her church, which she loved very much.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gordon; daughters, Denise and Clarice; and two granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister.
Burial took place at the Black Hills National Cemetery on March 19.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
