Riqui Lynette Smith, 47, of Gillette passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at Close to Home Hospice.
Riqui was born Aug. 18, 1972, in Gillette and spent her early years with her mother and sister in Billings, Montana. They moved to Edgemont, South Dakota, where Sharon met Greg and married him in 1977.
In 1979, the family moved to Gillette, where Riqui and Tammy loved being near their maternal grandmother, Arvella Beckley.
Riqui graduated in 1990 from Campbell County High School, where she enjoyed choir, drama club and participating in school plays.
She moved to Billings in 1994 to further her education in music and the arts. On April 9, 1996, she was stricken with viral encephalitis and had remained in an encephalopathic coma since then.
Riqui loved life and everything about it. She was positive, silly, carefree, loved to sing, and she enjoyed being around small children. She often would pile all the neighborhood kids into her car and go to Dairy Queen or McDonald’s. Her specialty was helping her sister make the annual “good egg” party a success.
Riqui was blessed to have shared her last six years with her adoptive caregiver family, John and Terri Luceras, along with their daughters Morgan, Aurora, Riley and especially LaToya.
She went to Colorado Rockies games, camping and boating at the lake, dance recitals, every birthday party and even a Las Vegas vacation with the family! She was always treated as and even introduced as one of their girls.
Riqui was a special soul and she enriched and touched everyone who met her.
Riqui is survived by her parents, Greg and Sharon Heseltine; sister, Tammy (John) Spry; two nephews, Nathan (Mackenzie) Barrett and Army Cavalry Scout Samuel Spry; half-sister, Annette (James) Taribini; stepsister, Holly (Rob) Larimore; and stepbrother, Greg.
She was preceded in death by her biological father, Richard LeRoy Fisher.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
