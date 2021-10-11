Ardythe Ann MacIlravie died on Wednesday morning, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Gillette Legacy Center from cancer.
She was born in 1941, in Tyler, Minnesota, to Joseph and Myrtle (Teig) Rolstad. The family moved to Mankato, Minnesota, where Ann spent her childhood along with her sister, Janet. She completed high school in Mankato, attended university at St. Olaf College in Northfield, and graduated with her BSN in nursing in 1963.
Following her graduation, she traveled to Europe and worked in a polio recovery hospital as a nursing assistant. When she returned to the States, she worked at Hennepin County General as a Med-Surg nurse in Minneapolis and later taught classes to future nurses.
She married Clem MacIlravie in 1967, and in 1984, the couple opened their bookstore, Dunvegan Books, in Northfield, Minnesota. On the family farm on the outskirts of Northfield, Ann and Clem raised collies and kittens together on their property.
In the summer of 1991, they moved to their ranch in Carlile, Wyoming, and lived there for 30 years.
Ms. MacIlravie enjoyed knitting, sewing and gardening. She served as the family historian, curating ancestry charts, family cookbooks, and wrote in her journal every morning with one of her cats curled up at the foot of her recliner. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a dedicated grandmother.
Her life is celebrated by her husband, Clem; her son, Lorn; stepchildren, Clare, Ross and Lorna Link; and her sister, Janet Singer; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her stepsons, Neil and Stuart.
A private family service will be held in summer 2022 at the family ranch.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
