Kenneth R. Duvall, of Gillette died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at home, with his loving family at his side.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Donavon Voigt officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services.
Mr. Duvall was the fifth of eight children born to James and Elsie Weaver Duvall. He was the third generation of his family to live in Campbell County.
He started working at a young age by hauling fertilizer for the garden and ice from the ice cellar in order to stock the ice box and make ice cream. Always industrious and creative, he would later buy a goat and rig his wagon to it for the goat to pull, reducing his workload. He pedaled the grinder wheel for his dad to sharpen mower sickles, and at age 10 he hauled his first load of coal.
By age 13, he trained his favorite horse, Roscoe, while riding bareback. Ken reservoired with a four-horse hitch using a Fresno with his brother, Carroll, and they were also the caretakers of livestock riding the rail to market in Omaha. A jack-of-all-trades, he also did some sheep herding and electrical work with his brother, Merle.
During the war years, Mr. Duvall started school later than most, in November, because his help was needed through the harvest season. Somehow, he managed to catch up on his delayed studies and even found time to play basketball. He would ride the bus home, but returned on horseback, as using headlights was not allowed during the war. Luckily, the horse knew its way home.
In 1944, he graduated from Rozet High School as salutatorian, and shortly thereafter received notice that he was chosen to serve his country in the war effort.
He was trained to fight in the South Pacific but after the bombs were dropped, he was placed in the Army Transportation Corps Ship Repair Unit. His orders were to return the women and girls captured by the Japanese to the Aleutian Islands. He landed there on Christmas Day of 1945, mission accomplished. Since he could type, he became a supply clerk before returning to the mainland in October 1946.
After his discharge from the Army, he went to work for Farmers Co-op, waiting on customers and keeping the books, before going to work for Wyodak in the winter of 1949.
While at a community dance, a friend introduced him to his “spare” girl, Norma Hayden, and on Sept. 24, 1950, they married in Sheridan.
The two newlyweds quickly set off to accomplish their dream of owning their own ranch and purchased land southeast of Gillette. They raised sheep, cattle, American Shetlands, and, for a short time, milk cows and hogs as well.
Mr. Duvall also worked for Hayden Brothers, Clabaughs, and other ranches before running heavy equipment for Kummerfeld Construction, mining uranium at Pumpkin Buttes, building bridges for Huseman Brothers, wiring rural schoolhouses, and work he garnered with the Farmers Co-op Elevator as well as welding work with the railroad.
His mechanical abilities were inherited from his father and his carpentry skills from his grandfather. Fred Kummerfeld taught him to trail large numbers of livestock by himself, and he wore out many a shovel digging ditches and fence post holes. Such in-demand skills were often requested by neighbors and friends, and he always obliged.
Mr. Duvall remembered things we never had to live through, like the Dust Bowl days and the routine of going into the cellar with the snakes until everything settled. His memories of the “tumbleweed Christmas tree” were quite vivid. The first movie he ever saw was “The Good Ship Lollipop” and his first vehicle was a Model A Ford. His first new car was a ’49 Studebaker.
He may have enjoyed sharing his love of horses, tractors, the ranch and hunting predators, but he truly treasured his close relationships with friends and family.
Mr. Duvall is survived by his daughters, Kenna Lou and Karen; brother, Verlin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Norma Lou; brothers, Carroll, Merle and James Clarke; sisters, Marguerite Kummerfeld, NormaLee Duvall and Nadine Moser; and two nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Kenneth’s name to the Gillette American Legion, VFW, or the Rockpile Museum Association.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettmemorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
