Lori Marshall, 59, of Gillette died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family after battling breast cancer.
A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Edwards Shelter at the Fishing Lake, located at 900 Edwards St. in Gillette.
Ms. Marshall was born May 4, 1962, in Mitchell, South Dakota, to Karon and Gary Hoffman (stepfather).
At the age of 16, the family moved to Gillette and she started waitressing and bartending, her true and lifelong passion. She made many friends in this profession and most knew her as “Mom.”
If you were able to get a picture of her, it was usually behind the bar where she knew she was the boss. If you were given the “look” you knew you were done or in trouble.
She absolutely loved camping and fishing and could often be found at Colter Bay on her days off, with dogs in tow. She had an open-door policy for friends and family and the coffee was always on.
“Mom” is survived by her children, Mandi Powell, Tashawna Geeting, Levi Marshall and James Marshall; six grandchildren; one sister, Shelly Teel; and three stepsiblings, Greg Hoffman, Jeff Hoffman and Ruthie Jo Norberg.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; stepbrother; and one grandson.
Her beautiful smile will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Rest Easy My Friend Canine Rescue and Sanctuary.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
