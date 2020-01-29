Harold Choate Jan 29, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Harold Choate Harold Choate, 82, of Gillette died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice. Arrangements are pending with Walker Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Trustees initially OK armed educators proposal Wastewater and water rate increases a possibility Local basketball community reacts to death of NBA legend Student brings paintball gun to CCHS, causing alert Landowner had difficulty with men charged with animal cruelty Local charges dropped against woman charged in federal drug case Pronghorns soccer’s Karlie Valdez commits to St. Cloud State Senator urges city to continue work on wagering law Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesESM says mines 'immediately' shut down without shovelsPlea agreement for student who brought guns to schoolCrash closes icy Highway 50Gillette family picks up the pieces after Sunday night's house fireMan pleads guilty to theft, fraud of Scouts and elderly womanHobby Lobby opens Gillette storeNo injuries after house fireJury trial begins for two men charged with 27 counts of animal crueltyConditions at bus barn drive school officials to plead their caseLocal law enforcement try to stay ahead of fentanyl Images Videos CommentedTrump treats the military like slaves (5)Duane 'Rabbit' P. Larson (2)Rep. Liz Cheney to stay in House, decline Wyoming Senate run (2)Christensen resigns from commission (1)Ruth Ann Haug (1)Man pleads guilty to theft, fraud of Scouts and elderly woman (1)Making the right call (1)Man dies after fight at Missoula homeless shelter (1)Don't ignore high school hockey (1)Developer restores century-old Jackson cabin (1) Latest e-Edition Gillette News Record To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses News Record 1201 W. Second St., Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-9306 Currently Open Website CAM-PLEX 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-0552 Currently Open Website CORE 307 Orthopedic & Spine Physical Therapy 548 Running W Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-9444 Currently Open Website Momentum Physical Therapy 305 W. Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY 82718 307-696-6045 Currently Open Website Gillette Reproductive Health 1304 W. 4th Street, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-8110 Currently Open Website Campbell County Cemetery District 804 S Emerson Ave, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-3125 Website Campbell County Recreation Center Wright Wyoming 250 Shoshone Ave, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-8527 Currently Open Website Events Powder River Transportation / Coach, USA 1700 E US Highway 14-16, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-0960 Website Ads 307 Realty Team 39 Town Center Dr., Suite 100, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-8307 Currently Open Website Ads Camel Country Clinic 1206 W 4th St Ste 2, Gillette, WY 82716 307-685-3733 Find a local business Top Newspaper Ads Powder Pass Nordic Skiers Tower West Best Western Bulletin
