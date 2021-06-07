Former Gillette resident Irene (Collins) Kriege, 62, of Denver, Colorado, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at home of a heart attack.
She was born Feb. 27, 1959.
Carol Hart, also known as Babbie Collins, and Irene's surviving siblings, Suzy Noecker, Debbie Blake, Karen Chesser, Laura Schaffner, David Collins and Greg Collins invite all friends and family to a celebration of her life at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Center Bar on Gillette Avenue.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
