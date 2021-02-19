Edward Michael Yalowizer, 51, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper of stroke-related complications.
Eddie was born Oct. 28, 1969, in Brainard, Minnesota, to Michael Yalowizer and Barbara Rauchbauer. The family moved to Wyoming before Ed was 1 year old.
He attended Tongue River Schools and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1989.
After graduation, Ed worked for the railroad for 10 years. He then went into construction running heavy equipment, which he enjoyed. His other enjoyment was working in the meat shop with his dad during game season.
Eddie’s first love was baseball, and he was an incredibly talented ballplayer. He spent many summers on the field and played American Legion baseball with his lifelong best friend, Alden Donston.
He and his grandma Betty were the biggest Minnesota Twins fans. Eddie was an avid pheasant hunter and thoroughly enjoyed the hours spent hunting with his beloved dog, Cinder.
His other great love was walleye fishing, and he and his stepmom were great fishing buddies. Much to the dismay of his dad, who would have liked to have been done for the day, they often wanted to stay on the lake even if the fish weren’t biting. Ed would often say, “Oh, oh, dad’s sighing again.”
He loved his family and, although they did not live close, Eddie made sure he visited his mom, sister and nieces in many of their military locations. He saw the National Mall and hockey games in Washington, D.C., and the Gulf of Mexico and Disney World in Florida.
He loved to brag on his godchild Faith’s big brain and never doubted the success she worked so hard for. And he attended major dance performances of his little Hopie, from Virginia to Laramie to Tampa.
Eddie had a great personality and an infectious smile and laugh. He was big-hearted and would be the first one to help someone in need. He never missed sending cards and phone calls for Valentine’s Day, birthdays or any other special occasion (promotions and retirement) to his mom and sister.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Shirley Yalowizer, and Frank Rauchbauer and Betty Kelly; several cousins; and a stepbrother.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Michael and Bonnie Yalowizer; mother, Barbara Rauchbauer; sister- and brother-in-law, Charity and Gary Hartley; nieces, Faith and Hope Hartley; stepbrothers, Ian and Devon Oswald; stepsisters, Kiki (Todd) Farrar and Megan (Joe) Hobart; and his nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held in July with details to follow. Ed was loved and will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers and as a tribute to Ed’s love of animals, the family requests that donations be made to the Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 E. Ridge Road in Sheridan, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be written at kanefuneral.com
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.