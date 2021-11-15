Gene Merlin Whitted began his last long motorcycle ride on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
He was born Dec. 6, 1955, in Huron, South Dakota, to Merlin and Berniece Whitted. He was soon joined by his sister, Lucinda. Early years were spent in eastern South Dakota.
After moving to western South Dakota, his parents divorced and he later gained a stepmother, Carol and two stepsisters, Sheri and Shelda. The family grew with the birth of half-sister Rene.
The family moved to Gillette in his early high school years for a short time, then back to South Dakota and they landed in Broadus, Montana, where he graduated in 1974. Here he met and later married the love of his life, Donna Denson.
Gene enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent 3½ years in Germany. Gene and Donna were blessed with the birth of son Jamie and daughter Dina before returning to civilian life, settling in Gillette.
When son Jamie enlisted in the Army, Gene joined the National Guard. Gene enjoyed military life and proudly served including deployment to Iraq in 2004 after which he decided to leave the military behind.
Gene worked at Caballo mine for over 40 years and retired in August of 2021. Gene's greatest joy in life was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He enjoyed camping. Another of his favorite things was spending time in Cancun. He was a member of the American Legion and the Legion Windriders. He was very honored this past year to help escort the traveling wall to Gillette.
He could claim to have ridden his motorcycle at least one day each month of the year. He was a common sight around town on either his motorcycle or his big green truck, which always flew the American flags. He loved to talk to people and they didn't stay strangers for long.
He will be missed by not just his family, but everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merlin; mother, Berniece; stepmother, Carol; and sister, Sheri.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Jamie (Michelle) and their daughters, Aubrie and Madison; daughter, Dina and her children, Ronald Lazarus, Destiny Mills and Jaden Ford; and great-grandchildren, Cassandra and Nevaeh Whitted, Xaidyn Uechre and Mazakeen Ford; sisters, Lucinda (Marvin), Shelda (Doc), Rene (Derrick); and numerous aunts, uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
