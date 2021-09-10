Wanda June Rambin, 83, of Gillette died Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating and burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 with Rosary to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Wanda was born June 18, 1938, to Myrtie Mae (Coleman) and Jack Allen Robbins in Aspermont, Texas.
She met Frank Louis Rambin, the love of her life, in Aspermont, Texa,s and they were married in June 1954.
They began their life in Aspermont and became the proud parents of three children. She enjoyed being a wife, mother and homemaker. In 1962, the family moved to Gillette.
The couple built their dream home on 340 acres where they grew a large garden, raised chickens, grazed cattle and enjoyed the country life. She was in her element while living on their “farm.” She loved canning and baking and was always happy to greet family, friends and neighbors with her fresh baked or canned goods.
Mrs. Rambin worked in the jewelry department at Walmart for over 10 years. She enjoyed her time there where she was able to visit with old friends and to make new friends. She and Frank moved back to Gillette to live out their golden years. They celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Her dedication, devotion and love of her family and friends was easily seen and always felt by all. Her friendly smile, big heart and strength will be profoundly missed by her daughters, Jackie Adair and Judy Fritzler; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill W. Robbins; half-sister Billie Franklin; sister Jacqueline R. Toups; son, Jed Rambin; and husband, Frank Rambin.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.