Former Gillette resident Andrew Dale Barnett, 26, of Georgetown, Kentucky, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at home of heart disease.
He was born in Anderson, South Carolina, the son of Sharon Green Barnett and the late David Barnette.
While in Gillette, he was a heavy equipment operator with Rapid Response.
He enjoyed fishing, visiting the beach, loved animals and always was on the go for the next adventure.
Mr. Barnett is survived by his mother; sister, Andrea Barnett; brothers, Alex Barnett and Austin Barnett; maternal grandparents, Shellie Green and Larry Green; paternal grandparents, Alex Barnett and Pat Thompkins; stepmother, Kari Barnett; stepsister, Kelsie Re’ Pullman; stepbrother, Bren Pullman; one niece; one nephew; and one uncle.
A gathering to celebrate his life will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed at johnsonsfuneralhome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
