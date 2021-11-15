Walter Murray Jr. of Gillette died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Campbell County Health from complications of COVID-19.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Saturday with visitation two hours prior to services at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Oregon Trail VA Cemetery in Evansville at 10 a.m. Monday.
He was born June 17, 1943, in Riverside, California, to Walter and Edna (Freeman) Murray Sr.
He obtained his law degree from San Diego State University. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam War.
Mr. Murray was married to Carol Murray until her death in 1984. He worked for over 30 years as a private attorney, judge and ending his law career as a public defender in Campbell County.
Mr. Murray is survived by his son, Walter Murray III of Gillette.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and grandparents.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
