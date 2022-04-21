Jamie Luanne Rosenlund, 34, passed away at her parents’ home near Harrington, Washington, on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Funeral services took place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Davenport, Washington.
Jamie was born Aug. 17, 1987, in Gillette to Louis and Mary Rosenlund. From infancy Jamie had cerebral palsy, a disorder that limited her physically but highlighted her happy and accepting nature. Jamie had a sparkling sense of humor. She was patient and accepting of her own limitations and with the people who cared for her. Especially near the end of her life, Jamie often thanked those around her. She also asked them to pray for her. We have learned from Jamie’s example.
Following the death of her father in 1993, Jamie welcomed another dad when her mother married Paul Kysar in 2007.
She is survived by her parents, Paul and Mary Kysar of Harrington; three brothers, Wesley (Amy) Rosenlund of Gillette, Warren (Marcy) Rosenlund of Yacolt, Washington, and Chap (Joni) Rosenlund of Belle Fourche, South Dakota; six sisters, Sharla (Pete) Paso and Sheila (Owen) Ek of Battle Ground, Washington, Marilu (Kyle) Sarkinen of Amboy, Washington, Denise (Bill) Sarkkinen of Big Lake, Alaska, Holly (Dale) Halme of Cheney Washington, and Jo Lynne Rosenlund of Harrington, Washington. Jamie is also survived by Paul’s 11 children; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and a large host of family, friends and caregivers.
Jamie was preceded in death by her father, Louis Rosenlund; nephew, Noah Paso; paternal grandparents, James and Virginia Rosenlund; and maternal grandparents, Reazo and Evelyn Redinger.
Jamie’s family wishes to thank all the staff at ARS Assisted Living, and at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, as well as the staff at the Hill Street House in Spearfish, South Dakota. They all took wonderful care of Jamie while giving her independence and quality of life. Words cannot express our gratitude to the beloved ladies who cared for and loved Jamie here at home the last two months of her life.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at strate-funeral.com for the Rosenlund family. Strate Funeral Home, Davenport, Washington is caring for the family.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.