Rosalie ‘Bunny’ Teague
Gillette resident Rosalie “Bunny” Teague, 84, died Sunday, Aug., 4, 2019.
She was born Sept. 7, 1934, in Waukegan, Illinois.
She lived in Denver and Rapid City until she moved to Gillette in 2008.
She was a self-employed bookkeeper. She was a spiritual woman with strong Christian values who touched many lives.
She is survived by her brother, Richard Corn; daughters, Barbara Smith, Carol Curtis, Tracy Knievel and Vicky Smith; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Rose Corn; and daughter, Patti Siewert.
A celebration of life service begins at 11 a.m. Thursday at Roadway Alliance Church with the Rev. Phil Jones officiating.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
