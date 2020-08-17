Nelson ‘Dwight’ Poole
Nelson “Dwight” Poole, 68, of Wright died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his home of cancer.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
Committal services with military honors will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.
He was born Sept. 25, 1951, in Pulaski, Tennessee, to Herbert Nelson and Marjorie Lucille (Oliver) Poole.
He married Janice Faye Braden on Feb. 16, 1990.
Mr. Poole was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. During his service, he was a crew chief on helicopters, a door gunner and he assisted in the medical field.
He was honorably discharged as a sergeant (E-5). In his later years, Mr. Poole was part of the local Cavalry Association serving as chaplain, and also was a member of the VFW.
He was a minister who not only worked in churches, but also in prison ministry. His love for God and family was evident in every aspect of his life. His life on this earth was a testament for how to live for God.
Mr. Poole is survived by his wife, Janice Faye Poole; sons, Charles “Luke” Edens, Matthew Nelson Poole, Mark Alan Poole and Jonathan Dwight Poole; daughters, Sarah Faye Salyer and Rachel Christine Thompson; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sheila Ann Richardson; and other family members.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
