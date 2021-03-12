Funeral services for Janice Neumann begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ernie Bishop officiating.
Visitation will take place two hours prior to the service.
Born on May 22, 1945, in Austin, Minnesota, to Milton and Stella Norton, Jan was the youngest of her eight siblings.
In 1963, Jan was married to Ronald Schroeder. In 1964, Jan and Ronald were blessed with a son.
In 1968, Jan married Richard Neumann. Richard and Jan welcomed their daughter in 1970, and Jan became a mother of three in 1975 with the birth of her second son.
Throughout her life she was able to enjoy living in a multitude of locations, including spending considerable time with her children living in San Diego and later enjoying some time with her twin sister in Fort Worth.
In 2010, she settled down in Gillette and began working for Behavioral Health Services, where she worked to help others. In her free time, you would find Jan spending time with her family or having a cup of coffee with friends.
Jan enjoyed dancing, singing, sewing and playing the guitar. She will be remembered as a great mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Jan is survived through her children, Richard and Elena of Marysville, Washington, Marti and Jason of Gillette and Milton and Heidi of El Mirage, Arizona; grandchildren, Janna (Kyle) Merchen, Ricky (Brooklyn) Neumann, Christopher Frye, Jonathan Neumann, Joseph Neumann, Tiffany Frye, Hailey Neumann and Brice Neumann; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Kiley, Frances, Jason, Cassius and Zane; siblings, Barb of Waverly, Minnesota, Elaine of Austin, Minnesota, Eudell (Maynard) of Joliet, Illinois, Judy of Fort Worth, Texas, Richard Pederson of Rose Creek, Minnesota, and Jean Norton of Austin, Minnesota.
Jan now joins her parents, Milton and Stella; sisters, Jackie and Aggie; and brother, John in Heaven.
The family requests that memorials be made to Jason Frye to help with funeral costs.
Memorials and condolence may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.