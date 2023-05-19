Myrel Ann Nickey passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at the age of 90.
Myrel was born July 22, 1932, in Wilton, North Dakota, to Mary and Elmer Larson. At the time of her death, she was a resident of Hollywood, Maryland.
Myrel was a loving and selfless mother. She was the hardest working woman you could ever hope to meet. She will be greatly missed, but will always remain in our hearts.
Myrel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clair Nickey; infant son, Johnathon Johannes; sister, Norma Hjelle; and a grandson.
She is survived by her daughters, Nona Rardin (Alan) of Palisade, Minnesota, Wanda Sivertson (Wade) of Gillette, Nancy Swanson (Gary) of Wayzata, Minnesota, and Janice Stevens (Chris) of Hollywood, Maryland; and son, Nial Nickey of Tamarack, Minnesota. Myrel had 11 living grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
