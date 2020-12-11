Richard L. Keats
Richard L. Keats, 69, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, of heart complications at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Keats was born in South Dakota on Dec. 12, 1950, and moved to Gillette in the 1970s, becoming a deputy in the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. He worked as chief deputy under Sheriff D.B. “Spike” Hladky.
He moved to Cody in the late 1980s. After guiding for many years in Yellowstone National Park, Rick and wife Carol moved to Choteau, Montana, in 2010, where he started his baking business at Mountain Front Market. He moved the baking to his home and worked as a caregiver at Choteau Activities until he moved in 2019, ending up back in Gillette in 2020.
He leaves behind two sons, Travis and Tony Keats; many grandchildren; sisters Cathy, Pam, Carla and Kelly; and a brother, Terry Curnow.
He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Curnow and father Richard Keats.
A memorial will be held this summer.
Condolences can be sent to his family at 10829 Big Bear Lane, Belle Fourche SD 57717. They also can be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
