Travis Ray Scroggins, 46, of Aladdin, Wyoming, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his home.
Travis was born Oct. 5, 1974, in Anchorage, Alaska, to John Scroggins and Sharon Oster. When he was 4 years old, Travis and his family moved to Gillette. This is where he would spend the next several years growing up alongside his sister, Miranda Peyrot.
In school, Travis proved to be very athletic, becoming an avid teammate of his baseball team, and track team. He also enjoyed weightlifting and fishing during his childhood.
Travis graduated from Campbell County High School in 1993, and furthered his education at Lake Superior College where he earned his CCNA certification. Travis worked as a network administrator at Bank of America until he was diagnosed with a severe case of Ankylosing Spondylitis.
After his diagnosis, Travis moved to his dream home in Aladdin. Travis considered himself especially fortunate to be next-door neighbors to his mother, Sharon Oster and her husband Jim Oster. Jim and Travis had an instant bond when they first met, and Travis asked Jim to be the father that he had always longed for as a child. Travis was also a mama’s boy and thoroughly enjoyed her company and baked goods, especially her famous rhubarb cake, his absolute favorite!
During the last seven years of Travis’ life, he devoted himself entirely to God and Christianity. He read the Bible every day, and never missed an online Bible study. Travis made it easy to reach out to and referred to the Lord’s word with everything he did and spoke. “You could ask him about anything in the Bible and he’d look it up and explain it to you,” says his mother, Sharon.
In addition to his dedication for God, he was also a proud father. His daughter, Victoria Scroggins, was the light of his life! He adored her with all his heart and loved talking about her, carrying her pictures with him wherever he went. He was also an adamant dog lover. He loved animals and considered his dogs to be his best friends. His dog, Olivia has been gifted to a family member of his best friend, Kim. Kim was Travis’ best friend who was always there for him; he was immensely appreciative of everything she brought to his life and was very grateful for the time they had together.
Travis is reunited in heaven with his sister, Miranda Peyrot; and his father, John Scroggins.
He is survived by his daughter, Victoria Scroggins; mother, Sharon Oster; adopted father, Jim Oster; and two nieces, Brittini and Hollie Peyrot.
Travis was a very good man and will be truly missed by all who knew him and who were blessed by his kind heart and benevolence.
Private family services will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
